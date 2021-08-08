Taliban captures Afghanistan's third provincial capital, fighting underway

The have captured Afghanistan's third provincial capital Kunduz in the last three days but fierce fighting is still underway in the city, the terror group said on Sunday.

The terror group captured the police headquarters, the governor's compound and the prison in the city, Al Jazeera reported quoting the

Earlier, the took control over Jawzjan province's capital Sheberghan and Nimroz province's capital Zaranj.

The terror group's aggressive offensive has killed many government forces and innocent civilians. Multiple reports have claimed that the group has been looting innocent civilians after capturing multiple areas.

The Taliban's recent skirmish became aggressive soon after the US troops started leaving war-torn in large numbers under the new peace deal signed between Washington and the insurgent group in February last year.

As the Taliban intensified attacks, started urging global organisations and to address the deteriorating situation in the country.

On Saturday evening, the US B-52 bombers targeted a Taliban gathering in Afghanistan's Shebergan city. The terror group suffered heavy casualties during the US Air Forces strike.

