Taliban govt rejects report on human rights violations in Afghanistan

-
ALSO READ
Pak-based terror group JeM, LeT maintain training camps in Afghanistan: UN
Taliban announces state of emergency in Afghanistan over snow, rainfall
A closer look at case of Pak neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas
Afghan envoy at UN lodges complaint at Security Council over Pak airstrikes
Co-education reason of closure of Afghan universities': Taliban minister
-
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has rejected a recent report by the Human Rights Watch (HRW) which expressed concerns over the violations of human rights, especially those of women and girls, in the war-torn nation.
In a statement on Friday, spokesman of the Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government Zabihullah Mujahid said that citizens were currently being provided with better human rights than any other period in the country, reports TOLO News.
"The Islamic Emirate asks the UN and human rights advocate agencies not to listen to the propaganda... They must consider and accept the truth in the country. Human rights are respected in comparison to the past 20 years in Afghanistan," he said, adding that the HRW report was "incorrect and baseless".
Mujahid's remarks came a day after the HRW released its report which also called for an end to an exemption on travel bans of the IEA.
"Human Rights Watch has issued a new statement today calling for some specific action by the Security Council of the UN in response to the rising level of abuses by the Taliban against women and girls in Afghanistan," Heather Barr, Associate Director of the Women's Rights Division at the HRW, was quoted as saying in the report.
"In June, the travel ban exemptions that are currently in place for fourteen members of the Taliban leadership will expire, at that point we are asking the Security Council, not only to end those exemptions but also to consider whether there might be a need for a travel ban against additional individuals."
Travel bans on some IEA leaders were first imposed in 1999 as part of the UN response to violent activities in Afghanistan and it was partially suspended three years ago to allow 14 members of incumbent Taliban government to attend peace talks, reports TOLO News.
Meanwhile, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on human rights, particularly concerning women, in June.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU