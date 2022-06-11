Early morning earthquake of 4.7-magnitude jolts Nepal capital Kathmandu

-
ALSO READ
4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad; relief work underway
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan's Kabul, no casualty yet
Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.8 hit parts of North East
Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 jolts Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district
6.0 magnitude earthquake strikes off Alaska coast: US Geological Survey
-
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook Kathmandu in the early hours of Saturday, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.
The earthquake was recorded by the National Seismological Centre at 2.36 am, with the epicentre being in Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of the capital city.
The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no damage to life or property was reported immediately after the incident.
Many people wrote on social media that it reminded them of the devastating 2015 earthquake.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU