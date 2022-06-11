Early morning earthquake of 4.7-magnitude jolts Nepal capital Kathmandu

A 4.7-magnitude shook in the early hours of Saturday, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside.

The was recorded by the National Seismological Centre at 2.36 am, with the epicentre being in Bhaktapur district, 15 km east of the capital city.

The was felt in and around the valley. However, no damage to life or property was reported immediately after the incident.

Many people wrote on social media that it reminded them of the devastating 2015 earthquake.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)