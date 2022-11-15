Taliban leader orders Islamic Sharia law punishments across Afghanistan

-
-
Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered judges across Afghanistan to order punishments for offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.
According to the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the "obligatory" order came after Akhundzada had a meeting with a group of judges on Sunday, the BBC reported.
"Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists," Mujahid quoted the Taliban leader as saying.
The exact crimes and punishments have not been defined by the Taliban, but one religious leader in Afghanistan told the BBC on Monday that under Sharia law, penalties could include amputations, public lashings and stoning.
The latest development is in line with a series of tougher measures taken by the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan.
Last week, the Taliban banned women from visiting all public parks in Kabul, as well as gyms.
Women are also barred from going on longer distance journeys without a male chaperone, while teenage girls are yet to return to schools, the BBC reporyed.
In May women were ordered to wear the Islamic face veil in public.
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 10:59 IST
