Taliban leader orders Islamic Sharia law punishments across Afghanistan

supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has ordered judges across to order punishments for offences such as robbery, kidnapping and sedition in line with the group's interpretation of Islamic law.

According to the spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the "obligatory" order came after Akhundzada had a meeting with a group of judges on Sunday, the BBC reported.

"Carefully examine the files of thieves, kidnappers and seditionists," Mujahid quoted the leader as saying.

The exact crimes and punishments have not been defined by the Taliban, but one religious leader in told the BBC on Monday that under law, penalties could include amputations, public lashings and stoning.

The latest development is in line with a series of tougher measures taken by the Taliban-led administration in .

Last week, the Taliban banned women from visiting all public parks in Kabul, as well as gyms.

Women are also barred from going on longer distance journeys without a male chaperone, while teenage girls are yet to return to schools, the BBC reporyed.

In May women were ordered to wear the Islamic face veil in public.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)