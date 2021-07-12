Tax changes for large firms may not be ready until 2022: Janet Yellen

-
ALSO READ
Janet Yellen says Biden's focus now is providing relief, not raising taxes
Compete on economic strengths, not low tax rates, says Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen holds virtual meeting with China's VP
Yellen, Sitharaman discuss shared interest in 'robust' minimum tax
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
-
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that a new mechanism to allow more countries to tax large, highly profitable multinational firms may not be ready for consideration by lawmakers until the spring of 2022.
Yellen told a news conference after a G20 finance leaders meeting in Venice in Italy that the OECD “Pillar 1”
re-allocation of taxing rights was on a “slightly slower track” than a global corporate minimum tax of at least 15 per cent as part of a major tax deal among 132 countries.
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors endorsed the deal over the weekend, but questions remain over the ability of US President Joe Biden’s administration to persuade a deeply divided Congress to ratify the changes.
Yellen said she hoped to include provisions to implement the so-called “Pillar 2” global minimum tax into a budget “reconciliation” bill this year that Congress could approve with a simple majority.
The “Pillar 1” portion of the agreement would end unilateral taxes on digital services in exchange for a new mechanism that would allow large profitable companies to be taxed in part based on where they sell products and services, rather than where their headquarters and intellectual property reside.
This will require a multilateral tax agreement that will take time to negotiate, a Treasury official said.
“Pillar 1 will be on a slightly slower track. We’ll work with Congress,” Yellen said, when asked whether a two-thirds majority would be needed in the US Senate, which is normally the requirement for international treaties.
“It may be in ready in the spring of 2022 and we’ll try to determine at that point what’s necessary for its implementation,” Yellen said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU