Tesla could widen release of 'self-driving' software in two weeks

-
ALSO READ
'Next year for sure': Elon Musk indicates date for Tesla's India entry
Tesla working on India entry, process to begin in January 2021: Musk
Tesla stock soars past $1,000 after Elon Musk seizes on Nikola's hype
Elon Musk again hints Tesla Model 3 may come to India 'hopefully soon'
Maharashtra govt invites Tesla after Elon Musk hints entry into India
-
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday there will probably be a wider roll out of a new "Full Self Driving" software update in two weeks.
In October, Tesla released a beta, or test version, of what it calls a "Full Self Driving" software upgrade to an undisclosed number of "expert, careful" drivers.
"Probably going to a wider beta in 2 weeks," Musk said on Twitter, in a reply to a user asking if the software would be available in Minnesota.
Musk had said earlier it was planned that the latest upgrade would be widely released by the end of this year, with the system becoming more robust as it collected more data.
(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU