Tesla recalls 130,000 cars to fix touchscreen issues due to overheating

Electric car-maker Tesla has recalled 130,000 cars to fix touchscreen issues caused by an overheating central processing unit (CPU).
The Elon Musk-run company recently rolled out an over-the-air update (OTA) to fix the issue on affected vehicles, which include the 2022 Model 3 and Y, and 2021 and 2022 Model X and S, reports The Verge.
The overheating CPU resulted in the car's touchscreen even going completely blank.
"During fast-charging or preparation for fast-charging, the infotainment central processing unit (CPU) may not cool sufficiently to prevent higher than expected temperatures, which may cause the CPU to slow processing or restart," read the recall notice from the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
"Slower processing or restarted processing could cause the center screen display to lag or appear blank," it added.
The overheating issue can also prevent drivers from using their backup camera, shifting using the touchscreen, as well as from adjusting the speed of their windshield wipers, according to the US agency.
Tesla shipped vehicles with AMD Ryzen-based chipsets powering the infotainment system last year.
The company, however, did not disclose if the new chip has started the issue, the report mentioned late on Tuesday.
In December last year, Tesla recalled nearly half a million Model 3 and Model S cars for a malfunctioning trunk latch system.
--IANS
na/dpb
