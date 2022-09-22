JUST IN
Business Standard

Tesla recalls nearly 1.1 mn US vehicles to update window reversing software

Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the recall

Topics
Tesla | United States | vehicles

Reuters  |  WASHINGTON 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million U.S. vehicles because the window automatic reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction, increasing the risk of injury.

The electric vehicle manufacturer told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) it would perform an over-the-air software update of the automatic window reversal system. The recall covers some 2017-2022 Model 3, 2020-2021 Model Y, and 2021-2022 Model S and Model X vehicles.

Tesla said it was not aware of any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the recall.

NHTSA said a closing window without the proper automatic reversing system may exert excessive force by pinching a driver or passenger before retracting, increasing the risk of injury.

NHTSA said the vehicles failed to comply with the requirements of a federal motor vehicle safety standard on power windows.

Tesla said during product testing in August employees identified window automatic reversal system performance that had "greater than expected variations in response to pinch detection."

After extensive additional testing, Tesla determined the vehicles pinch detection and retraction performance in the test results did not meet automatic reversal systems requirements.

Tesla said starting Sept. 13, vehicles in production and in pre-delivery received a software update that sets power operated window operation to the requirements.

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 17:12 IST

