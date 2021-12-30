Tesla recalls nearly half a million cars over safety issues

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Semiconductor shortage may impact Aug-Sep automobile wholesales: Report
Honda Motorcycle sales decline by 8% in September
Ola to hire 10,000 people for its used car platform, eyes $2-bn GMV
Tata lands a Punch in small car segment
-
Tesla Inc is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said.
The U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems.
"Unavailability of the rearview camera display may affect the driver's rear view and increase the risk of a collision," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issues with its Model 3 and Model S cars, the NHTSA said.
Tesla shares were down 1.1% in premarket trading on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU