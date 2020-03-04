Thailand plans $3.2 billion stimulus next week to ease Coronavirus impact

-
Thailand's finance ministry will propose next week a package of measures worth more than 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion) to alleviate the impact of the coronavirus epidemic, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
The measures, to be submitted to a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, will include handouts, soft loans and steps to support the stock market, Uttama Savanayana told reporters.
