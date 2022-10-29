JUST IN
'The Astronaut' by K-Pop band BTS' Jin sells 700,000 copies on day 1

The first official solo single by BTS' Jin has sold more than 700,000 copies on the first day of its release, his agency said Saturday

Topics
Kim Jong Un KPop Kpop BTS | Music | International News

IANS  |  Seoul 

BTS Band
BTS band

The first official solo single by BTS' Jin has sold more than 700,000 copies on the first day of its release, his agency said Saturday.

'The Astronaut' sold 700,754 copies a day after it came out at 1 p.m. Friday, Big Hit Music said, quoting data from Hanteo Chart, a local market tracker, reports Yonhap.

It marks a big sales figure for a single-track album.

'The Astronaut' also topped iTunes' top songs chart in 97 countries around the world, including the United States, Britain, Germany and France, as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

The song's music video telling a story of an astronaut who accidentally landed on Earth has also garnered over 17 million views on YouTube as of 2 p.m.

'The Astronaut' is a pop-rock genre song co-written by Coldplay, with the British band also playing on the recording.

Jin participated in writing the lyrics, expressing his affection for Army, the global fandom of the K-pop septet.

Jin's deeply sentimental voice accompanied by a calming sound of acoustic guitar and gradual build-up of synth sound creates the mysterious and dreamy mood of the song.

After wrapping up promotional activities for 'The Astronaut', Jin is set to temporarily leave the music scene to become the first BTS member to enlist for mandatory military service.

--IANS

dc/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 14:35 IST

