Shooting outside church in US Pittsburgh leaves at least 6 injured

At least six people were shot outside of a church in Pittsburgh of the US state of Pennsylvania, police said.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.
One victim is in critical condition, while others suffered less serious injuries, in the shooting that took place during a funeral service, police added.
The Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted that "multiple shots fired in the area of 3700 block of Brighton Road".
No information about the suspect has been released.
Gun violence has led to more than 36,600 deaths across the US so far this year, according to the latest data from Gun Violence Archive.
--IANS
int/khz/
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 14:03 IST
