These are the world's most expensive cities to live in right now

-
ALSO READ
Iran and Syria vow to confront US sanctions imposed on two regional allies
Three years after entry, OVL, partners relinquish Israeli oil block
US considering lifting sanctions on Iran's supreme leader Khamenei
Secretive Israel-UAE oil deal endangers prized Eilat coral diversity
Iran dampens hopes for early agreement in dispute over 2015 nuke deal
-
Israel’s Tel Aviv has leapfrogged Hong Kong and Singapore to become the world’s most expensive city to live in, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
The Israeli city climbed from fifth place last year to top the Worldwide Cost of Living 2021 report for the first time, pushing Paris down to joint second place with Singapore. Zurich and Hong Kong rounded out the top five.
The soaring shekel and price increases for goods including groceries and transport were the main factors in Tel Aviv taking the top spot, according to the EIU.
Shoppers pass between stalls in Carmel Market in Tel Aviv, Israel
It said prices for goods and services studied across cities had risen 3.5% year-on-year in local currency terms, compared with 1.9% last year. The inflation rate was the fastest recorded for the past five years. Cost increases were biggest for transport as higher oil prices boosted the price of unleaded petrol by 21%.
Other key findings in the study include:
Rome saw the biggest drop in the ranking from 32nd to 48th place
Tehran leaped from 79th to 29th place after the reimposition of U.
S. sanctions on Iran
Hong Kong had the most expensive petrol prices, at $2.50 per liter
Branded cigarette prices went up 6.7% on average
The Syrian capital of Damascus remains the world’s cheapest city
Upasana Dutt, head of worldwide cost of living at EIU, said in a statement: “Although most economies across the world are now recovering as Covid-19 vaccines are rolled out, many major cities are still seeing spikes in cases, leading to social restrictions. These have disrupted the supply of goods, leading to shortages and higher prices.
“Over the coming year, we expect to see the cost of living rise further in many cities as wages increase in many sectors. However, we are also expecting central banks to raise interest rates, cautiously, to stem inflation. So the price increases should start to moderate from this year’s level.”
The Worldwide Cost of Living is a twice-yearly survey conducted by EIU that compares more than 400 individual prices across 200 products and services in 173 cities.
The top 10 most expensive cities:
1 Tel Aviv
2 Paris (joint second)
2 Singapore (joint second)
4 Zurich
5 Hong Kong
6 New York
7 Geneva
8 Copenhagen
9 Los Angeles
10 Osaka
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU