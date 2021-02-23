Thomson Reuters reshapes corporate structure for post-pandemic world

-
ALSO READ
Global Markets: Tech rout roils Asian shares, oil futures extend slump
Global stocks rise as signs of Trump's improving health calm markets
World shares slip after US retail sales dampen coronavirus vaccine euphoria
Cairn Energy CEO Thomson to meet FM next week over arbitration award
Surging dollar holds near six-week high as coronavirus fears return
-
Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher sales and operating profits and said it would reshape its corporate structure for a post-pandemic world, closing offices, streamlining technology and relying more on artificial intelligence and machines.
The news and information group said it would invest $500 million to $600 million over two years to make the transition from a content provider to a content-driven technology company to serve customers increasingly working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It aims to cut annual operating expenses by $600 million through eliminating duplicate functions and consolidating technology, as well as through attrition and shrinking its real estate footprint. The cost cuts do not involve layoff programs and divestitures, the company said.
"We look at the changing behaviors as a result of COVID ... on professionals working from home working remotely being much more reliant on 24-7, digital always-on, sort of real-time always available information, served through software and powered by AI and ML (machine learning)," Chief Executive Steve Hasker said in an interview.
Sales growth is forecast to accelerate in each of the next three years compared with 1.3% reported sales growth for 2020, the company said in its earnings release.
Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, said revenues rose 2% to $1.62 billion, while its operating profit jumped more than 300% to $956 million, reflecting the sale of an investment and other items.
Its three main divisions, Legal Professionals, Tax & Accounting Professionals and Corporates, all showed higher organic quarterly sales and adjusted profit.
Adjusted earnings per share of 54 cents were ahead of the 46 cents expected, based on data from Refinitiv.
The company raised its annual dividend by 10 cents to $1.62 per share.
The Reuters News business showed lower revenue in the fourth quarter. In January, Stephen J. Adler, Reuters' editor-in-chief for the past decade, said he would retire in April from the world's largest international news provider.
Thomson Reuters also said its stake in The London Stock Exchange is now worth about $11.2 billion.
The LSE last month completed its $27-billion takeover of data and analytics business Refinitiv, 45%-owned by Thomson Reuters.
(Writing by Nick Zieminski in New York, editing by Louise Heavens and Jane Merriman)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU