HSBC's India pretax profit in 2020 inches up to $1.02 billion

-
ALSO READ
3 PSU banks likely to be out of PCA framework by March: DFS Secretary
To avoid zombie lending, banks need fully empowered boards: Eco Survey
Pvt banks report healthy deposit accretions, sluggish advances growth in Q3
RBI says it will charge banks if they do not improve customer grievance
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
-
Foreign bank HSBC on Tuesday reported a 1.78 per cent increase in its profit before tax from (PBT) India in 2020 at USD 1.024 billion, to emerge as the third most profitable for the lender after Hong Kong and mainland China.
The profit growth came despite an increase in provision for credit losses in the year dominated by the pandemic, the bank said in a statement, pointing out that money set aside for losses for wholesale advances almost doubled to USD 94 million, while the same for retail more than doubled to USD 54 million.
The overall number of employees in India for HSBC went down by 1,000 to 39,000 people, the bank, which hires locally to support both local and international operations, said.
Its overall revenues from India were up 17 per cent, while the country reported a 20 per cent rise in the wholesale banking revenues, it said. The country was the fifth-largest profit contributor globally in 2019.
The adjusted revenue from India stood at USD 3 billion in 2020, the bank said.
From a segmental perspective, profits before tax from global banking and markets were at USD 593 million as against USD 533 million in 2019, commercial banking saw moderation at USD 187 million from USD 201 million in the year-ago, wealth and personal banking saw a sharper decline at USD 16 million from USD 67 million while PBT delivered by corporate centre increased to USD 228 million from the USD 205 million levels in 2019.
The wealth and personal banking performance were impacted by the pandemic in card spends, wealth and mortgage disbursals, it said.
With the gradual unlocking of the economy post lockdown, it has witnessed an upside on credit cards spend, the bank said, adding similar trends noticed in monthly mortgage and personal loan disbursals which are steadily approaching pre-COVID levels.
The lender intends to grow its share in transaction banking, including trade and forex exchange driven by digital and new supply chain solutions, it said.
Under the wealth segment, it also wants to expand its insurance and asset management businesses and also spelled out an ambition to be the number one foreign bank for non-resident Indians and also break into the top-10 in insurance.
For the overseas Indian consumers, it intends to grow NRI hubs enabled by digital and remittances proposition, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU