Thousands of Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu despite wintry weather

Thousands of Israelis braved cool, wet weather Saturday night to extend months of demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Several thousand people gathered outside Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem, the focal point of most of the demonstrations.
A similarly sized crowd protested outside Netanyahu's private home in the upscale coastal town of Caesaria. Smaller gatherings took place at junctions and overpasses across Israel.
The protests, now in their sixth month, appeared to be smaller than in recent weeks. Grassroots organisers could face a challenge getting out large crowds as winter arrives. Parts of Israel experienced heavy rain Saturday.
Protesters say Netanyahu should resign while he is on trial for corruption charges and accuse him of mishandling the country's coronavirus crisis.
The crisis has hit the economy hard and sent unemployment skyrocketing. Many of the protesters are young people who have lost their jobs.
