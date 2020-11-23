Thousands protest in Taiwan against pork imports from US: Report

-
ALSO READ
US halts imports linked to Taiwan-based fishing vessel for second time
China bans pork imports from Germany after African swine fever detected
China vows retaliation if US proceeds with Taiwan advance weaponry sale
Japan suspends German pork imports after African swine fever case
China to ban pork imports from India to 'prevent swine fever': Report
-
Thousands of people marched in Taipei's streets on Sunday demanding the reversal of a decision to allow US pork imports into Taiwan, alleging food safety issues.
President Tsai Ing-wen's administration lifted a long-standing ban on US pork and beef imports in August, in a move seen as one of the first steps toward possibly negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The ban is due to be lifted in January.
That decision has met with fierce opposition, both by the opposition Kuomintang party and individual citizens. The new policy allows imports of pork with acceptable residues of ractopamine, a drug added into animal feed that promotes the growth of lean meat that some farmers use in pigs.
The drug is banned by the European Union, but is legal in the United States.
Demonstrators marched in front of the Presidential Office Building as part of an annual labor march.
“I came here today to oppose the import of ractopamine," said Kelvin Chen, a 54-year-old computer engineer who was marching.
"I feel these days many who do business are not ethical. If they mix the U.S. pork with Taiwan pork and then sell it to us average consumers, we as individuals have no way to know the source of the pork.”
“I have a child and when we eat things with ractopamine, it's not good for our bodies,” said Jacky Tsui, a 37-year-old factory worker.
“I hope the government can see that we citizens oppose this.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU