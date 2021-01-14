Tintin comic book art by Herge breaks auction record at $3.1 million

-
ALSO READ
Going, going, gone: Covid boosts online art auctions despite slowdown
Art in a Covid-19 pandemic: Openings delayed, museums embrace technology
What a $32 million dinosaur can tell us about this year's art auctions
A year in art lost, with major events forced to redraw their calendar
Nobody likes lists
-
A Tintin drawing by the Belgian artist Herge sold Thursday in Paris for 2.6 million euros (USD 3.1 million), breaking the record for the most expensive comic book art in history.
The 1936 work in Chinese ink, gouache and watercolor was destined as a cover for The Blue Lotus, the fifth volume of the adventures of Tintin, a young reporter created by Herge.
The work features a red dragon on a black background by the frightened character's face. It never graced store shelves because it was deemed too expensive to reproduce on a wide scale, a victim of the artist's craftsmanship.
In Blue Lotus, Tintin travels to China during the 1931 Japanese invasion with his dog, Snowy, to investigate and expose Japanese spy networks, drug-smuggling rings and other crimes.
The record price set at Thursday's sale organized by the Artcurial auction house did not include auction fees. Work by Herg, whose real name was Georges Remi, previously set the record for the most expensive pieces of comic book art with the front pages of Tintin comic books that also sold for 2.6 million euros, including auction fees.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU