American Airlines readies non-mandatory Covid vaccine rollout for workers

-
-
By Tracy Rucinski
(Reuters) - American Airlines plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to its employees at medical clinics at its hub airports once they are available, with inoculation for Chicago-based employees possible as soon as next month, a director told Reuters.
"There are a lot of efforts underway to try to secure the vaccine as soon as we can," said Jennifer Saddy, managing director of absence management, who is part of the team leading American's vaccine efforts.
American is not requiring the vaccine for employees but is working on a plan with local health authorities and its medical partner Premise, which has filed the necessary paperwork to get access to the vaccine as soon as possible, she said.
The company is still working out details but will likely offer the vaccine to employees by appointment or on a walk-in basis.
A memo to American's pilots said called the decision to take the vaccines "personal."
"As such, if you elect to take the vaccine you should schedule it on your days off and so that it does not impact your ability to be in place and operate your scheduled flying given the 48-hour requirement," American's managing director of line operations, Chip Long, and managing director of flight operations, John Dudley, said in the memo, reviewed by Reuters.
The Federal Aviation Administration has said pilots and controllers must not fly or conduct safety-related duties for 48 hours after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
Asked about the memo, American Airlines said it is working on plans to provide the vaccine to pilots and other employees as it becomes available in different states but does not plan to require them unless they are mandated by certain countries for entry.
Inoculation against the disease caused by the coronavirus is considered key to safely reopening large parts of the U.S. economy.
Air travel has been particularly hit hard by the pandemic, and strict rules putting health-care workers first in line has slowed the rollout in the United States. States are now being urged to vaccinate anyone over 65 as well.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
