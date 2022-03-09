Top headlines: US bans Russian crude import; India evacuates students

-
ALSO READ
Centre likely to relax some norms for asset sale of BSNL, MTNL
Dish TV to share results of shareholders' voting with Bombay High Court
Non-core asset monetisation: Govt invites bids to sell 6 BSNL, MTNL assets
Fitch affirms Power Grid Corporation's 'BBB-' rating, outlook 'negative'
Non-core asset sale: Bidding of BSNL land assets fails to garner interest
-
Oil prices surged around 4 per cent on Tuesday after the United States banned Russian oil imports and the Britain said it will phase them out by the year end, while International rating agency Fitch Ratings downgraded Russia's Long Term Foreign Currency Issuer Defalut Rating (IDR) from "B" to "C". Meanwhile the Centre is likey to relax some norms for asset sale of MTNL and BSNL. Read more about these top stories and other headlines from our morning newswrap below.
Oil prices surge as US bans Russian crude, Britain launches phase out
Fitch downgrades Russia's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to 'C'
Centre likely to relax some norms for asset sale of BSNL, MTNL
Apple announces iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air M1, Mac Studio, and Studio Display
Apple Inc on Tuesday announced a range of new products at its first event of 2022, including a low-cost iPhone SE with 5G network and M1-chip powered iPad Air. The American technology giant also introduced the M1 Ultra, a new addition in the M1 chip line-up. It is a high-performance chip, which will power its new desktop, Mac Studio, aimed at power users. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU