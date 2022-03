Top headlines: US bans Russian crude import; India evacuates students

Oil prices surged around 4 per cent on Tuesday after the United States banned Russian oil imports and the Britain said it will phase them out by the year end, while rating agency downgraded Russia's Long Term Foreign Currency Issuer Defalut Rating (IDR) from "B" to "C". Meanwhile the Centre is likey to relax some norms for asset sale of and . Read more about these top stories and other headlines from our morning newswrap below.

Oil prices surge as US bans Russian crude, Britain launches phase out





Fitch downgrades Russia's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to 'C'







rating agency has downgraded Russia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'B'," according to the statement. started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Oil prices settled around 4% higher on Tuesday as the United States banned Russian oil imports and Britain said it will phase them out by year end, decisions expected to further disrupt the global energy market where is the second-largest exporter of crude. Oil prices have surged more than 30% since invaded Ukraine, and the United States and other countries imposed a raft of sanctions.



The Centre is considering relaxing some norms that led to the failure in attracting bids for assets of Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) as they look to restart the auction for their non-core assets. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had listed six properties of and for sale through its new e-bidding portal, developed by state-run MSTC, but the auction failed to garner an adequate interest.