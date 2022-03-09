JUST IN
Fitch downgrades Russia's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating to 'C'

International rating agency Fitch Ratings said it has downgraded Russia's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to 'C' from 'B'.

ANI 

A customer hands over Russian rouble banknotes and coins to a vendor at a market in Omsk, Russia (Photo: Reuters)
"Fitch Ratings has downgraded Russia's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'C' from 'B'," according to the statement.

Russia started a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow has repeatedly said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia.

First Published: Wed, March 09 2022. 06:45 IST

