Apple announces iPhone SE 5G, iPad Air M1, Mac Studio, and Studio Display

on Tuesday announced a range of new products at its first event of 2022, including a low-cost with 5G network and M1-chip powered Air. The American technology giant also introduced the M1 Ultra, a new addition in the M1 chip line-up. It is a high-performance chip, which will power its new desktop, Mac Studio, aimed at power users. Here is everything announced by Apple at its Peek Performance event on March 8:

5G

The 5G will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB models in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED. Priced Rs 43,900 onwards, the entry-level iPhone will go on sale from March 18 in India. The iPhone SE 5G is identical to the model launched in 2020. It sports a 4.7-inch retina display and a home button with touchID. As for the upgrades, it gets Apple's flagship A15 Bionic chip and 5G.

iPhone SE 5G

M1 chip-powered Air

The new Air gets the M1 chip with eight core CPU and GPU configuration. The chip enables 5G connectivity. Other upgrades include an ultra-wide 12MP front camera with Center Stage feature, which automatically pans to keep users in view as they move around. The M1 chip-powered iPad Air comes in both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular models. The Wi-Fi models of iPad Air will be available with a starting price of Rs 54,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 68,900.

The iPad Air will be available in 64GB and 256GB configurations, starting March 18.

iPad Air 2022

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra and M1 Max chips

A new and the final addition in the M1 chip line, the M1 Ultra is made by connecting two M1 Max chips. It is touted by the company to be about eight times faster than the M1 chip. The performance-centric chip will debut in the Mac Studio, which is a new desktop for creative professionals and pro-users. The Mac Studio will also be available with the Apple M1 Max chip. Price for the Mac Studio starts at Rs 189,900, and Rs 170,910 for education.

Apple M1 Ultra

Studio Display

A new external monitor that can be paired with any Mac, the Studio Display features a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, enclosed in an all-aluminium body. The display is powered by Apple A13 Bionic chip to deliver better audio and camera experience. It sports a 12MP Ultra-wide-angle camera with Center Stage, a feature that automatically keeps users centered in the frame as they move around. Audio is covered by a three-microphone array with an especially low noise floor for clear calls and voice recordings. The Studio display has a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system, supported by spatial audio for music and video with Dolby Atmos. The Studio Display will be available from March 18 at a starting price of Rs 159,900, and Rs 143,910 for education.

Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in green colour textures

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro gets new green and alpine green colour themes, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently available in sierra blue, graphite, gold, and silver, and will be available in the new alpine green in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are currently available in (PRODUCT) RED, starlight, midnight, blue, and pink, and will be available in the new green in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively. The new colour themes will be available from March 18.