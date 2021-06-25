Toshiba's board appoints CEO Tsunakawa as interim board chairman

Corp's board appointed CEO Satoshi Tsunakawa as interim board chairman on Friday after shareholders displeased with corporate governance at the Japanese conglomerate's ousted Chairman Osamu Nagayama.

Nagayama's dismissal comes after an independent investigation he opposed establishing this month accused of colluding with Japan's trade ministry to pressure foreign shareholders to back management board nominations.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly, editing by Louise Heavens)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)