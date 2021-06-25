United Kingdom watchdog probes Amazon, Google for fake reviews of goods

-
ALSO READ
Govt will not seek disclosure of flash sale from e-commerce companies
Why Amazon, Flipkart may have to tweak some of their e-comm policies now
E-commerce firms flouting FDI rules, must be deal with: Trade group
Ecommerce platform Udaan inks pan-India distribution deal with hummel
InMobi subsidiary Glance to acquire ecommerce platform Shop101
-
UK regulators said on Friday that they're investigating Google and Amazon over concerns the online giants aren't doing enough to stop fake reviews of products and services on their platforms.
The Competition and Markets Authority said it opened a formal investigation into whether the two companies broke UK consumer law by failing to protect shoppers. The watchdog started looking into fake reviews on some big websites last year - without identifying any specific ones - amid the pandemic-fuelled boom in online shopping.
Our worry is that millions of online shoppers could be misled by reading fake reviews and then spending their money based on those recommendations, the watchdog's chief executive Andrea Coscelli said in a press statement.
Equally, it's simply not fair if some businesses can fake 5-star reviews to give their products or services the most prominence, while law-abiding businesses lose out.
Google and Amazon said they will work with UK regulators in their investigation.
To help earn the trust of customers, we devote significant resources to preventing fake or incentivized reviews from appearing in our store," Amazon said in statement.
Google said its strict policies clearly state reviews must be based on real experiences, and when we find policy violations, we take action - from removing abusive content to disabling user accounts."
The CMA said its initial probe that begun last year raised specific concerns about whether the two companies had been doing enough to detect fake and misleading reviews and removing them quickly from their sites.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU