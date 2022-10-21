JUST IN
At least 60 people killed by security forces amid protests in Chad
Tehran rejects EU claim on use of Iranian drones against Ukraine
FTA well on track, will wait and see: Piyush Goyal after Truss resigns
Diwali to be public school holiday in New York City starting 2023
Cough syrup deaths in Gambia serious issue, says WHO chief scientist
Pakistan may exit global terror watchdog FATF's grey list on Friday
Developing nations' vaccine manufacturers bat for pandemic treaty
Single-dose approach: Global cholera outbreak leads to vaccine crunch
Ukraine's vital infrastructure threatened by Russia in war's new phase
Malaysia election set for November 19 amid fear of heavy rains, floods
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Gold set for second weekly fall as Fed hawks lift Treasury yields
Business Standard

Tropical Storm Roslyn at Mexico's south Pacific coast may form hurricane

Tropical Storm Roslyn formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane and hit land somewhere between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan

Topics
Hurricane | Mexico

AP  |  Mexico City 

Gulf of Mexico (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tropical Storm Roslyn formed off Mexico's southern Pacific coast, and forecasters expect it will strengthen to a hurricane and hit land somewhere between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan over the weekend.

The US National Hurricane Center said Roslyn had winds of about 75 kph on Thursday evening and was centred about 390 km south-southeast of the port of Manzanillo.

The storm was moving west at 11 kph, but atmospheric conditions are likely to steer Roslyn on a more northerly course in coming days.

Mexico issued a tropical storm warning from the port of Manzanillo to Cabo Corrientes. Roslyn could have winds as high as 160 kph when it draws near land.

Mexico's National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hurricane

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 09:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.