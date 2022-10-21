Tehran rejects EU claim on use of Iranian drones against Ukraine

-
Iranian Foreign Minister has rejected the claim of the European Union (EU) that Iran had sent missiles and drones to Russia to be used against Ukraine.
In a phone conversation with Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated Iran's policy of opposing the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its escalation, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a tweet by the Iranian top diplomat.
"Although Iran has defense cooperation with Russia, sending drones and weapons against Ukraine is not Iran's policy," he tweeted, adding "the claim of sending Iranian missiles to Russia for use against Ukraine is baseless."
On Thursday, the EU agreed on sanctions against three Iranian individuals and one entity for the alleged "use of Iranian drones by Russia against Ukraine in their ongoing conflict."
