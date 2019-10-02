JUST IN
Business Standard

Trump asked Australia PM Scott Morrison for help to discredit Russia probe

An Australian government spokesperson confirmed Trump asked Morrison to investigate issues raised in Robert Mueller's probe

AFP | PTI 

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump asked Australia to "assist" in discrediting a Russia investigation that has clouded his presidency, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison admitting Tuesday that he agreed to help.

An Australian government spokesperson confirmed Trump asked Morrison to investigate issues raised in Robert Mueller's probe —which concluded that Russia tried to swing the 2016 election in the Republican's favour.

The official said Australia "has always been ready to assist and cooperate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation". “The PM confirmed this readiness once again in conversation with the President."
First Published: Wed, October 02 2019. 02:30 IST

