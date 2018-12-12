Trump cites France shooting to make case for US-Mexico border wall

President is citing a shooting attack in as he calls on Democratic congressional leaders to support funding for a wall at the border.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "Another very bad terror attack in We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!"

That's a reference to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who met with Trump Tuesday.

A suspected extremist sprayed gunfire at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg Tuesday, killing three and wounding at least 13.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday it appears no Americans were killed or injured in the attack.

He also stressed the need for border security.