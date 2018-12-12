Trump cites France shooting to make case for US-Mexico border wall

-
President Donald Trump is citing a shooting attack in France as he calls on Democratic congressional leaders to support funding for a wall at the US-Mexico border.
Trump tweeted Wednesday: "Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!"
That's a reference to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who met with Trump Tuesday.
A suspected extremist sprayed gunfire at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg Tuesday, killing three and wounding at least 13.
ALSO READ: 'Leave our nation alone': French govt slams US president Donald Trump
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday it appears no Americans were killed or injured in the attack.
He also stressed the need for border security.
