Trump cites France shooting to make case for US-Mexico border wall

A suspected extremist sprayed gunfire at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg Tuesday, killing three and wounding at least 13

AP | PTI  |  Washington 

US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump is citing a shooting attack in France as he calls on Democratic congressional leaders to support funding for a wall at the US-Mexico border.

Trump tweeted Wednesday: "Another very bad terror attack in France. We are going to strengthen our borders even more. Chuck and Nancy must give us the votes to get additional Border Security!"

That's a reference to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, who met with Trump Tuesday.

A suspected extremist sprayed gunfire at a Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg Tuesday, killing three and wounding at least 13.

ALSO READ: 'Leave our nation alone': French govt slams US president Donald Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told "Fox & Friends" Wednesday it appears no Americans were killed or injured in the attack.

He also stressed the need for border security.
First Published: Wed, December 12 2018. 19:15 IST

