Trump condemns mass shooting in Texas, calls it 'act of cowardice'

US seeks assurances from Taliban in day 2 of renewed peace talks
AFP | PTI 

US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.

"Today's shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people."

First Published: Sun, August 04 2019. 09:08 IST

