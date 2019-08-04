Trump condemns mass shooting in Texas, calls it 'act of cowardice'

-
ALSO READ
Gunman kills 20 at Texas Walmart store in latest US mass shooting
New Zealand shooting: Suspect bought weapons online, says gun shop owner
New Zealand gun law: Will the ban on firearms stop future mass shootings?
Colorado school shooting: Gunmen kill 1, injure over 7 students in Denver
New Zealand's gun laws will change, says PM Ardern in wake of mosque attack
-
US President Donald Trump condemned Saturday's mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas as an act cowardice, saying there could be no justification for the killing of innocent people.
"Today's shooting in El Paso, Texas was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice," Trump wrote on Twitter.
"I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today's hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people."
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU