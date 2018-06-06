Trump-Kim summit: US won't pay for N Korean officials' stay in Singapore

-
The United States State Department on Wednesday said that the US is not paying for North Korean officials to stay in Singapore for next week's summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
"The United States government is not paying for the North Korean delegation to stay. We're not paying for their expenses," Yonhap quoted The State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert as saying.
The White House on Tuesday announced that the United States-North Korea summit will be held in Singapore's Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island at 9 a.m. next Tuesday.
Last week, delegations from the US and North Korea met at the Capella Hotel to discuss the logistics of the meeting between Trump and Kim.
On Friday, the US President said that the US-North Korea summit was back on track and will take place on June 12 in Singapore as scheduled earlier.
