Singapore's Capella Hotel to be venue for Donald Trump-Kim Jong-un summit

The Capella Hotel, a luxury resort on Singapore's Sentosa Island, will be the venue for the June 12 summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said today.
Singapore today designated a special event area of the Sentosa island tourist resort for Tuesday's historic summit.
"The venue for the Singapore summit between @POTUS and Leader Kim Jong Un will be the Capella Hotel on Sentosa Island. We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.ALSO READ: Trump-Kim summit to take place on June 12 in Singapore: White House
Earlier, Trump said that his meeting with Kim would hopefully be the start of something big.The White House said on Monday that the meeting is tentatively scheduled for 9.00 a.m. (Singapore time) on June 12 in Singapore. After recent twists and turns, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week met with Kim Yong Chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, in New York. ALSO READ: Why Kim Jong-un won't give up North Korea's nuclear missiles any time soon On Friday, Trump too talked with Kim Yong Chol who delivered a personal letter from Kim Jong-un in a meeting that lasted almost two hours. Subsequently, Trump said he would meet with the top North Korean leader on June 12 in Singapore as originally scheduled. ALSO READ: From good to bad to worse: The possible results of Trump-Kim meet
"Meeting in Singapore with North Korea will hopefully be the start of something big...we will soon see!" Trump said in a tweet.
Meeting in Singapore with North Korea will hopefully be the start of something big...we will soon see!— Donald J.
Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2018
