Donald Trump may not be out of the woods but can go home, says Conley

U.S. President has met or exceeded all standard hospital criteria to be discharged, and while he is not yet out of the woods, he is able to go home, his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said on Monday.

“Over the past 24 hours ... he’s met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria,” Conley told a news conference, saying it had been more than 72 hours since Trump’s last fever and that his oxygen levels were normal.

“Though he may not entirely be out of the woods yet, the team and I agree that all our evaluations, and most importantly, his clinical status, support the president’s safe return home, where he will be surrounded by world-class medical care 24/7,” Conley said.