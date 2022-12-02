Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago documents' special master review

-
A federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.
The decision by the three-judge panel represents a significant win for federal prosecutors, clearing the way for them to use as part of their investigation the entire tranche of documents seized during an Aug 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
It also amounts to a sharp repudiation of arguments by Trump's lawyers, who for months had said that the former president was entitled to have a so-called special master conduct a neutral review of the thousands of documents taken from the property.
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 07:14 IST
