Trump to resume election rallies, said to be working on police reforms

US President will roll out police reform measures in the coming days to address issues raised by recent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd in police custody, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday.

"The president has spent the last ten days quietly and diligently working on proposals to address the issues that the protesters have raised across the country, legitimate issues, and that body of work I'm told is reaching its final edits and we hope to produce it for you in the coming days," McEnany said.

McEnany said Trump's police reform initiative may come in the form of legislative proposals or executive orders.

Police reform measures have been implemented or are in the process of being adopted in New York, Minnesota, California and Washington, DC. Some of the measures include a ban on using neck restraints, transparency concerning police officers with a record of abuse, and a ban on the use of rubber bullets and chemical irritants.





Protests against police brutality and for police reform erupted throughout the United States after African American man George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25. A video of Floyd's arrest posted online showed a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes despite him being handcuffed and laying on his stomach. Many of the protests turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson, and looting.



Trump to resume election rallies from Oklahoma

Trump has announced to resume his election rallies from Oklahoma, followed by a series of others in the States of Texas, Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

Due to the pandemic, he had suspended his election rallies for the past three months.

Trump, 77, is seeking his re-election in the November presidential elections. Former vice president Joe Biden is his main challenger from the opposition Democratic party.

"We're going to start our rallies back up now. We've had a tremendous run at rallies," he told reporters at the White House.

"I don't think there has been an empty seat since we came down on the escalator," the President said on Wednesday, referring to his historic flight down the escalator along with First Lady Melania Trump at the Trump Towers in New York in 2015 announcing the launch of his 2016 presidential campaign.