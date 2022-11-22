Tsunami warning as magnitude 7 earthquake strikes Solomon Islands

A powerful magnitude 7.0 struck near the on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a warning.

There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries.

The quake's epicentre was in the ocean about 56 kilometres (35 miles) southwest of the capital, Honiara, at a depth of 13 kilometres (8 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.

Hazardous waves are possible for islands in the region, the Pacific Warning Center said, but it advised there was no wider threat expected.

The may produce waves of up to 1 metre (3 feet) above tide levels for the Solomon Islands, the centre said, and smaller waves for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

The sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a arc along the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)