JUST IN
Auditors in Iraq uncover $2.5 billion tax fraud from nation's authority
War for talent, inflation spark highest pay hikes since 2007: Study
Arunachal CM Khandu dedicates renovated Tawang war memorial to the nation
Nasa's Orion capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
Oil prices ease to trade near 2-month lows on China demand fears
US dollar rises as China's Covid-19 worries spur safe-haven buying
Quake topples Indonesia's Java island; at least 162 dead, hundreds injured
Two-thirds of Covid patients from first wave had long-term symptoms: Study
South China city of Guangzhou locks down district in 'zero-Covid' fight
ASEAN parliament chiefs gather to promote sustainable, resilient region
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Auditors in Iraq uncover $2.5 billion tax fraud from nation's authority
Business Standard

At least 36 killed in fire at workshop in central China's Henan province

A fire has killed 36 people in a workshop in Anyang city in central China's Henan province, Chinese state media said

Topics
fire | China

AP  |  Beijing 

Fire
Representative Image

A fire has killed 36 people in a workshop in Anyang city in central China's Henan province, Chinese state media said Tuesday.

Two other people were injured a

nd two remained missing, according to state media reports. The fire broke out Monday afternoon about 4 pm and took firefighters several hours to extinguish.

More than 200 search rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the fire.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on fire

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.