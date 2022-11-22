At least 36 killed in fire at workshop in central China's Henan province

-
-
A fire has killed 36 people in a workshop in Anyang city in central China's Henan province, Chinese state media said Tuesday.
Two other people were injured a
nd two remained missing, according to state media reports. The fire broke out Monday afternoon about 4 pm and took firefighters several hours to extinguish.
More than 200 search rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the fire.
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:32 IST
