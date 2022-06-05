Turkey to address security concerns in Syria with new operation: President

-
ALSO READ
Erdogan, Putin discuss swap of Russian, US prisoners in Turkey over phone
Syria reports 2nd attack by Israeli missile on port of Latakia in a month
Turkey announces tax cuts on several products to fight high inflation
Turkey prez Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Saudi Arabia to mend strained ties
Guterres to meet Erdogan ahead of mediation visits with Putin, Zelensky
-
Turkey will address its security concerns in northern Syria with a new cross-border operation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.
Erdogan made the announcement in an address to his party members in the capital Ankara, noting the new operation will make up for the "shortcomings" of the security line on its southern borders, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Turkish military "destroyed the terror corridor" that Syria's Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) has aimed to build, he said, referring to Turkey's four previous operations in northern Syria along the Turkish border.
The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria. Turkish authorities say the operations aim to eliminate terror threats and provide a safe zone that will facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homes.
On Wednesday, Erdogan said Turkey's planned new military operation in Syria will target the YPG in Tell Rifaat and Manbij areas near the northern city of Aleppo before gradually extending to other parts of the neighboring country.
The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades. Ankara sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the PKK.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU