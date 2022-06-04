Russia does not hinder export of Ukrainian grain, says Vladimir Putin

-
ALSO READ
Putin says he's willing to discuss resuming Ukrainian grain shipments
War response to unacceptable threat, fight inevitable: Vladimir Putin
US backs shipment of Russian grain exports amid global food insecurity
Russian President Vladimir Putin orders retaliatory sanctions against West
Massive support pours in for the education of Ukrainian refugees amid war
-
Russia does not hinder the export of Ukrainian grain, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
"As for the export of Ukrainian grain. We do not interfere with this. And there are several ways to export grain," Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.
The first way, according to him, is that "you can export through the ports that are under the control of Ukraine, first of all in the Black Sea basin -- Odessa and nearby ports."
"We didn't mine the approaches to the ports. It was Ukraine who mined it," the president stressed.
Russia will not launch any attacks from the sea while Ukraine is demining ports, Putin said.
"We will not take advantage of the demining situation in order to launch, so to speak, attacks from the sea. I have already said this," Putin said.
Russia is ready to ensure the peaceful transportation of grain and the safe entry of ships to the Azov and Black Seas, he said.
"No conditions. Please, we will ensure peaceful passage, guarantee the safety of approaches to these ports, ensure the entry of foreign ships and their movement in the Azov and Black Seas in any direction," he said.
If Ukraine clears the ports of mines, ships with grain will be able to leave without any problems, Putin said.
"It was not us who mined the approach to the port. Ukraine mined it. I have already told all our colleagues many times: let them clear mines, and please let ships with grain leave the ports. We guarantee a peaceful passage without any problems. But no problems, please. They must clear mines and take ships from the floor of the Black Sea there, which were sunk in order to make it difficult to approach these ports in southern Ukraine," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU