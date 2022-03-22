Turkey wants NATO focused on cease-fire

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says this week's meeting between NATO leaders should be focused on ways of securing a cease-fire in Russia's invasion of Ukraine and not just on sanctions and deterrence.

Everyone's first aim should be a cease-fire, Cavusoglu told Turkish journalists on the sideline of an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Pakistan on Tuesday.

It should be to stop the war that is going on right now. Everyone should act responsibly and constructively.

Cavusoglu continued: Of course, we need to show unity and solidarity within NATO, we need to show deterrence. But who is paying the price of the ongoing war?



US President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders are scheduled to meet Thursday in Brussels.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday that the meeting is intended not just to show NATO's support to Ukraine, but also our readiness to protect and defend all NATO allies.

Cavusoglu said was pressing with its efforts as a mediator and facilitator to end the fighting and was in touch with negotiators on both sides. was also trying to bring the warring sides to meet face to face again, Cavusoglu said.

Earlier this month, the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met in on the sidelines of a diplomacy forum.

