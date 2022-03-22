England batter Jason Roy handed suspended two-match international ban

-
England batter Jason Roy was handed a suspended two-match international ban on Tuesday for bringing the sport into disrepute.
Details about the exact nature of Roy's disciplinary breach were not disclosed by the England and Wales Cricket Board.
The ECB said Roy admitted to a charge of "conducting himself in a manner which may be prejudicial to the interests of cricket or which may bring the game of cricket, the ECB and himself into disrepute."
His ban is for the "next two England matches for which he is eligible for selection" but it is suspended for 12 months, dependent on good behaviour, the ECB said.
The 31-year-old Roy was also fined 2,500 pounds (USD 3,310).
Roy, who played a key role in helping England win the 50-over Cricket World Cup in 2019, is expected to be in England's squad for the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year.
He recently announced he was taking a "short indefinite break" from cricket after withdrawing from the upcoming Indian Premier League, citing bubble fatigue. He was due to play for Gujarat Titans.
