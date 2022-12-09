JUST IN
Secret Twitter grp of Vijaya, Parag made decisions Dorsey didn't know: Musk
Low-code software platform Airtable lays off over 20% of its workforce
Samsung to hold strategy meeting next week amid macroeconomic woes
Working on software update to know if Twitter account shadowbanned: Musk
SpaceX launches internet satellites for London-based rival company OneWeb
Sushmita Shukla appointed first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Two women sue Elon Musk's Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs
US hits prominent Turkish biz executive with Iranian oil sanctions
Meta battles US antitrust agency over the future of virtual reality
Elon Musk's spat with San Francisco could spur Twitter relocation
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
South Korean truckers end 16-day strike over freight rates, return to work
Business Standard

Twitter deleting 1.5 bn inactive accounts, account names up for grabs: Musk

New Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday said the company will delete and free names of 1.5 billion accounts that have been inactive for years on the platform

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

New Twitter owner Elon Musk on Friday said the company will delete and free names of 1.5 billion accounts that have been inactive for years on the platform.

"Twitter will soon start freeing the name space of 1.5 billion accounts. These are obvious account deletions with no tweets and no login for years," said the billionaire.

Musk also said that the micro-blogging platform is working on a process to inform the users whether their tweets have been suppressed under a process known as "shadow banning" and they can appeal against the ban.

He added that Twitter is also working on a software update that will show your true account status.

"So you know clearly if you've been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal," he mentioned.

Twitter has been accused of suppressing certain political speech on the platform.

The "Twitter Files 2" revealed that the micro-blogging platform, under a secret group, made controversial decisions, including "shadow banning" high-profile users without informing then CEO Jack Dorsey.

"This secret group included the Head of Legal, Policy, and Trust (Vijaya Gadde), the Global Head of Trust & Safety (Yoel Roth), subsequent CEOs Jack Dorsey and Parag Agrawal, and others," said Bari Weiss, Founder and Editor of The Free Press, in the new "Twitter Files."

Twitter had earlier denied that it did such things.

--IANS

na/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 15:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.