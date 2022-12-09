JUST IN
Sushmita Shukla appointed first VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York
Two women sue Elon Musk's Twitter alleging discriminatory layoffs
US hits prominent Turkish biz executive with Iranian oil sanctions
Meta battles US antitrust agency over the future of virtual reality
Elon Musk's spat with San Francisco could spur Twitter relocation
SoftBank's Masayoshi Son raises stake, can now block special resolutions
Action to detain consignment is a death knell for exports, says Vivo
Indiana sues TikTok for misleading users, breaching information security
Facebook, Twitter poised to beat suit over Covid vaccine misinformation
Ex-Theranos president Ramesh Balwani gets 13-year prison term in fraud case
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies
South Dakota governor orders review of Chinese stake in state investments
'Unrestrained' supply of western weapons complicating Ukraine unrest: Iran
Business Standard

SpaceX launches internet satellites for London-based rival company OneWeb

SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine

Topics
SpaceX | Elon Musk | Satellites

AP  |  Cape Canaveral 

Falcon Heavy's launch, SpaceX
Photo: SpaceX | File Image

SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Falcon rocket blasted off at sunset with 40 mini satellites bound for polar orbit. They will expand OneWeb's constellation to just over 500, nearly 80% of the planned total of about 630 satellites.

Elon Musk's SpaceX has more than 3,200 Starlink satellites in orbit, providing high-speed, broadband internet to remote corners of the world. Amazon plans to launch the first of its internet satellites early next year from Cape Canaveral.

With the market for global internet service growing exponentially, there's room for everyone, said Massimiliano Ladovaz, OneWeb's chief technology officer.

SpaceX agreed to launch satellites for OneWeb after the British company broke ties with Russia in March. Russian Soyuz rockets already had launched 13 batches of OneWeb satellites, beginning in 2019.

India picked up the slack in October, sending up a batch of OneWeb satellites.

Although there were other launch options, SpaceX and India offered the fastest and best combination, Ladovaz said shortly before liftoff.

Two more SpaceX launches and one more by India are planned for OneWeb in the next several months to complete the company's orbiting constellation by spring.

OneWeb already is providing internet service in Alaska, Canada and northern Europe; the newest satellites will increase the range to the entire US and Europe, as well as large parts of Africa and South America, and elsewhere, according to Ladovaz.

OneWeb satellites each about the size of a washing machine and weighing 330 pounds (150 kilograms) are built at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre through a joint venture with France's Airbus.

Thursday's launch occurred just several miles away from the same pad where Apollo astronauts blasted off for the moon, the last time on December 7, 1972.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SpaceX

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 09:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.