JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Technology

Automatic exchange of info should also cover assets like crypto: FM at G20
Business Standard

Twitter down for thousands of users globally: Downdetector

While 65% users were unable to log in to Twitter website, 34% had issues with the app, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector

Topics
Twitter

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Twitter
Photo: Shutterstock

Micro-blogging platform Twitter suffered a mega outage on Thursday evening as several users across the world had error messages like "this page is down". .

While 65 per cent were unable to log in to Twitter website, 34 per cent had issues with the app, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.
.

Several users also faced "over capacity" error messages across Twitter web, mobile and the TweetDeck app.
.

"Twitter went down for a few minutes and you almost has a heart attack cos not matter you try to deny it, you really love this app," posted on affected user.
.

"When Twitter is down, where do you even complain about it being down," posted another.
.

According to some users, the service was resuming back to normal.
.

In March, Twitter users in India experienced difficulties accessing the platform on desktops as an outage was reported in Japan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.
.

Most users reported they were not been able to access Twitter on desktops (85 per cent) and 8 per cent on Android devices, according to Downdetector.
.

Twitter faced two mega outages in February as users were not able to post tweets for several minutes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, July 14 2022. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.