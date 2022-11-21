Twitter France head Damien Viel quits amid mass layoffs, says 'It's over'

Inc.’s head of announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform.

Damien Viel, who confirmed his departure in a separate message to Bloomberg, had led the region for about seven years. A number of workers at the Paris office, which had fewer than 50 employees before billionaire took over last month, are focused on advertiser relationships.

Musk, who’s already slashed Twitter’s workforce in half in sweeping job cuts that included much of the company’s management, is considering additional layoffs to begin as soon as Monday.

They’ll likely focus on the sales and partnerships side of the business, people familiar with the matter have said.

“It’s over. Pride, honor and mission accomplished,” Viel tweeted.