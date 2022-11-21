Twitter France head Damien Viel quits amid mass layoffs, says 'It's over'

-
ALSO READ
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Where did big tech and startups go wrong on hiring?
Amazon layoffs in India may be higher than other tech majors: Report
EPAM sacks around 100 Indian employees, revokes offer letter of others
12k Facebook employees may lose jobs amid 'quiet layoffs', says report
-
Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform.
Damien Viel, who confirmed his departure in a separate message to Bloomberg, had led the region for about seven years. A number of workers at the Paris office, which had fewer than 50 employees before billionaire Elon Musk took over last month, are focused on advertiser relationships.
Musk, who’s already slashed Twitter’s workforce in half in sweeping job cuts that included much of the company’s management, is considering additional layoffs to begin as soon as Monday.
They’ll likely focus on the sales and partnerships side of the business, people familiar with the matter have said.
“It’s over. Pride, honor and mission accomplished,” Viel tweeted.
C’est fini
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 18:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU