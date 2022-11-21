JUST IN
Twitter France head Damien Viel quits amid mass layoffs, says 'It's over'

Damien Viel, who confirmed his departure in a separate message to Bloomberg, had led the region for about seven years

Topics
Twitter | France | jobs and employees

By Benoit Berthelot | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter Inc.’s head of France announced his departure in a tweet on Sunday ahead of what may be additional layoffs at the embattled platform.

Damien Viel, who confirmed his departure in a separate message to Bloomberg, had led the region for about seven years. A number of workers at the Paris office, which had fewer than 50 employees before billionaire Elon Musk took over last month, are focused on advertiser relationships.

Musk, who’s already slashed Twitter’s workforce in half in sweeping job cuts that included much of the company’s management, is considering additional layoffs to begin as soon as Monday.

They’ll likely focus on the sales and partnerships side of the business, people familiar with the matter have said.

“It’s over. Pride, honor and mission accomplished,” Viel tweeted.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 18:14 IST

