JUST IN
Cyber criminals accessed staff data in ransomware attack: The Guardian
Daughter is new Dior CEO as Arnault tightens family grip on Louis Vuitton
We are laying off 20% of workforce: Scale AI CEO Wang writes in blogpost
Satya Nadella takes aim at Google, discusses $10 bn investment with OpenAI
Apple to begin making in-house screens in 2024 in shift away from Samsung
Microsoft betting $10 billion on viral AI bot ChatGPT, says report
Meta now 'rescinds' full-time employment offers amid recession fears
Indian-origin man appointed Director of Toll Road Authority in US
US government questions Tesla over Elon Musk's full self-driving tweet
US Supreme Court gives nod to WhatsApp lawsuit over 'Pegasus' spyware
You are here: Home » International Â» News Â» Companies
NASA's Webb telescope spots its first Earth-like exoplanet: Researchers
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter tells Asia HQ staff to clear desks, WFH as Musk pares expenses

Twitter staff were informed via email Wednesday that they had until 5 p.m. to leave the CapitaGreen building and resume their duties remotely from Thursday

Topics
Twitter | Work from home

Yoolim Lee & Sing Yee Ong | Bloomberg 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Workers at Twitter Inc.’s Singapore office were told to empty out their desks and vacate the premises, said people familiar with the situation, as Elon Musk continues to pare expenses around the globe.

Twitter staff were informed via email Wednesday that they had until 5 p.m. to leave the CapitaGreen building and resume their duties remotely from Thursday, one of the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information. Singapore-based staffers have now been reassigned as remote workers in Twitter’s internal system until further notice, the person added.

Singapore serves as Twitter’s Asia-Pacific headquarters, a region that was hit hard by deep and abrupt job cuts when new owner Musk took over the San Francisco-based firm. The company this month also let go of Nur Azhar Bin Ayob, who had been the head of site integrity for the region and a relatively recent hire.

Representatives for Twitter didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for CapitaLand, the owner of its Singapore offices, said Twitter remains a tenant at CapitaGreen without elaborating.

Musk’s cost-cutting efforts have included not paying rent on its global headquarters, and it was sued over that issue last month by the landlord of its San Francisco offices. Casey Newton of Platformer first tweeted about the Singapore office clearout, adding that the reason for it was failure to pay rent on the facility.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 12:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.