Two killed, 8 hospitalised in fiery, wrong-way Chicago multi-car crash

-
ALSO READ
Stolen idols: US accounts for largest number of returned artefacts
Facebook is warning 1 million users about stolen usernames, passwords
July 4 weekend in Chicago turns bloody: 7 killed, 37 shot in gun violence
22-year-old suspect in custody after July 4 parade shooting in Chicago
Scotland museum signs deal to return 7 ancient stolen artefacts to India
-
A speeding driver in a stolen car went the wrong way down a Chicago street and caused a fiery, multi-car wreck in which two people were killed and at least eight others hospitalised Wednesday night, police said.
Both people inside the speeding Dodge Charger were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in the South Side Chicago neighbourhood of Chatham, Police Superintendent David Brown told reporters.
Six adults and two children, a 10-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were hospitalised as a result of injuries from the wreck, police said Thursday morning. All were listed in either fair or good condition.
Brown said the Charger had been reported stolen earlier in the day and authorities found a gun in the car. Officials did not immediately identify the two people who died inside the Charger.
This is a really bad crash, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said, according to WLS-TV. I've seen many, many and this is among the worst.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 21:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU