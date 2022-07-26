Two Pakistan planes escape mid-air collision over Iranian territory

-
ALSO READ
No survivors found in crash of Chinese plane carrying 132 people: Report
Recovered black box of crashed Chinese plane can be cockpit voice recorder
Legal spat over paint: Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220-mn A350 claim
Airbus expects Indian aviation mkt to grow in single digits for next 20 yrs
VietJet to launch 13 new Vietnam-India routes, add Airbus planes in 2022
-
A major tragedy was averted as two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes flying nearly escaped a mid-air collision over Iranian territory on Sunday, according to media reports.
The planes got extremely close to each other due to the alleged "negligence" of the Iranian Air Traffic Control (ATC), Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.
The news report quoted sources as saying that one of the planes was a PIA Boeing 777 (PK-211) flying from Islamabad to Dubai, while the other was an Airbus A-320 (PK-268) that was travelling from Doha to Peshawar.
Captain Samiullah was flying the Airbus A-320 while captain Athar Haroon was flying the Boeing 777, according to the news report.
The two planes followed the standard practice as one was asked to ascend while the other was asked to descend.
The Traffic Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), which is inbuilt in all planes, guides the aircraft by communicating with the TCASs of other planes.
"The PIA is writing to the Iranian air traffic control (ATC) to investigate as the Iranian ATC instructed the plane, but it was wrong," a PIA spokesman said according to media reports.
The spokesperson added that the Boeing 777 plane was flying at an altitude of 35,000 feet while the Airbus A-320 was maintaining a 36,000 feet altitude.
The Airbus A-320 plane was cleared to descend to 20,000 feet, local media reported citing the PIA spokesperson.
The PIA spokesperson added that the descent would have come in the path of the Boeing 777 plane, but the TCAS system automatically guided the planes and corrected their path, Dawn reported.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU