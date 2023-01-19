Uber not planning for any company-wide layoffs, says CEO Khosrowshahi

Uber's chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi on Thursday confirmed that the company is not planning any company-wide layoffs. He said this at the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos.

Dara Khosrowshahi's statement comes days after several IT decided to hand over pink slips to their employees. The year began with many layoffs which includes like Amazon, Microsoft, and others.

The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting, according to a Reuters report.

According to the report, he also said that almost 20 per cent of Uber's car fleet could be self-driving in the next 12 to 15 years.

CEO also mentioned that the company is interested in talking to manufacturers about purpose-built cars for rideshare.

On Thursday, Amazon began with its new round of job cuts and laid off over 18,000 people. According to media reports, Amazon had started its first round of layoffs last November and has now started notifying its employees affected by its new round of layoffs.

Similarly, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday said that the company has decided to slash five per cent of its workforce or 10,000 employees by the end of the third quarter of financial year 2022-23 (FY23) as the firm braces for an economic downturn.