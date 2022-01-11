Uber rival Bolt raises $711 million at valuation of over $8 billion

-
ALSO READ
Uber wait annoys UK passengers after drivers quit in droves: Report
Uber could post first adjusted profit this quarter as ride demand returns
CCI dismisses alleged unfair business practices complaint against Uber
Uber fired up on green mobility; to fund, buy stake in start-ups
Why is Uber India President Prabhjeet Singh bullish on three-wheelers?
-
Estonian startup Bolt said on Tuesday it had raised 628 million euros ($711.40 million) from investors led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity Management and Research Co, taking its valuation to 7.4 billion euros ($8.38 billion).
Bolt, a rival of Uber's ride-sharing and food delivery business, last raised funding in August at a valuation of more than 4 billion euros.
The company also offers electric scooter rentals, car-sharing and a 15-minute grocery delivery service, catering to over 100 million customers in 45 countries and over 400 cities across Europe and Africa.
"We are expanding all the five product lines extremely quickly, developing product R&D and rolling out in new cities," Chief Executive Markus Villig told Reuters in an interview.
While Uber is the biggest rival for ride-hailing, Bolt faces competitors in food delivery including Just Eat Takeaway.com and DoorDash, which entered Europe via a $8 billion purchase of Wolt.
To gain customers, platforms often offer discounts leading to price wars in some markets.
"In many cases we have been the driving force that actually lowers prices for consumers, so from day one, we were really focused on being frugal," Villig said.
"We have been offering substantially lower prices than anybody else in the industry ... we expect this to continue."
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, in Stockholm; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU