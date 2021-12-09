UK, Aus join United States in diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

British PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday said there will “effectively” be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter in Beijing next year, with no UK government minister or official expected to attend.

The UK’s move follows countries, such as the US , Lithuania, and Australia, declaring boycotts over human rights concerns.

Earlier, reacted sharply to Australia’s decision to the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, saying it never planned to invite Australian officials and “nobody cares” whether they come or not.

