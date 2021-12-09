UK, Aus join United States in diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics

-
ALSO READ
US announces diplomatic boycott of 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing
Tokyo Olympics 2021 India contingent: List of Indian athletes, officials
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Australia announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
Mike Pompeo backs growing calls for boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
-
British PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday said there will “effectively” be a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing next year, with no UK government minister or official expected to attend.
The UK’s move follows countries, such as the US , Lithuania, and Australia, declaring boycotts over human rights concerns.
Earlier, China reacted sharply to Australia’s decision to the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Games, saying it never planned to invite Australian officials and “nobody cares” whether they come or not.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU